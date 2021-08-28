Where's the cheapest gas in Duluth?

(DULUTH, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Duluth, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4743 Maple Grove Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 602 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Duluth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

M & H 1230 W Michigan St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Holiday 210 S 27Th Ave W, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 2715 W Michigan St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Milk House 2701 Piedmont Ave, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4704 Hermantown Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.