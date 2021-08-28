Cancel
Duluth, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Duluth?

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 7 days ago
(DULUTH, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Duluth, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4743 Maple Grove Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 602 E 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Duluth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.26
$--

M & H

1230 W Michigan St, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Holiday

210 S 27Th Ave W, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.62
$3.29

Kwik Trip

2715 W Michigan St, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.39

Milk House

2701 Piedmont Ave, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

4704 Hermantown Rd, Hermantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Speedway
