Athens, GA

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Athens

Athens Times
 7 days ago
(ATHENS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Athens area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 990 Prince Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Shell at 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Athens area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

990 Prince Ave, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.24
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3130 Atlanta Hwy, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Murphy USA

1031 Jordan Dr, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.05
$3.30
$3.06

Exxon

290 Us-29 N, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.64
$2.96

Marathon

840 Hull Rd, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Athens Times

