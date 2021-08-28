Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Athens area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 990 Prince Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Shell at 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Athens area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 990 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3130 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 1031 Jordan Dr, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.06

Exxon 290 Us-29 N, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 2.96

Marathon 840 Hull Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.