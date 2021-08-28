Save up to $0.59 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Myrtle Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 5600 Us-17 Business was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.46 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Coastal Petro at 595 Burcale Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 5600 Us-17 Business , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.46 $ 2.88 $ 3.21 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.63 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.02

Sam's Club 1946 10Th Ave N, MyrtleBeach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Costco 1021 Oak Forest Ln , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Murphy Express 199 Maryport Dr, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.01

Shell 2016 Us-17 Business, Surfside Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.04

Circle K 3305 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.07 $ 3.40 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.