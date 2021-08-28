Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Save up to $0.59 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01r3fb_0bfkVr7100

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Myrtle Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 5600 Us-17 Business was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.46 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Coastal Petro at 595 Burcale Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

5600 Us-17 Business , Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.46
$2.88
$3.21
$2.92
card
card$2.63
$3.05
$3.38
$3.02

Sam's Club

1946 10Th Ave N, MyrtleBeach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.15
$--

Costco

1021 Oak Forest Ln , Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.15
$--

Murphy Express

199 Maryport Dr, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.22
$3.01

Shell

2016 Us-17 Business, Surfside Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.05
$3.38
$3.04

Circle K

3305 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.07
$3.40
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach, SC
With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Traffic
