Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klneb_0bfkVqEI00

(BELLINGHAM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bellingham area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 100 N Samish Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$3.83
$3.39

76

4839 Rural Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$3.75
$3.95
$3.33
card
card$3.33
$3.75
$3.95
$3.33

Meridian Super Mart

4130 Meridian St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Meridian Liquor Store

4209 Meridian St , Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.33
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.43

ARCO

4240 Meridian St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.45

Fred Meyer

1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.71
$3.91
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
137
Followers
207
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy