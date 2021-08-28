Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bellingham area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 100 N Samish Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.39

76 4839 Rural Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.33

Meridian Super Mart 4130 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Meridian Liquor Store 4209 Meridian St , Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.33 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

ARCO 4240 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Fred Meyer 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.