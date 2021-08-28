Asheville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ASHEVILLE, NC) According to Asheville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 880 Patton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.46
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.75
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0