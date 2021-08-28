Asheville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ASHEVILLE, NC) According to Asheville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 880 Patton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 645 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Sunoco 1563 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 158 Smoky Park Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Ingles 151 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

BP 1411 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 2.90

Quality Plus 901 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.