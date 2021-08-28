Here’s the cheapest gas in Rochester Saturday

(ROCHESTER, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rochester area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2020 Commerce Dr Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Throndson Oil 2525 Schuster Ln Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Kwik Trip 4760 Commercial Dr Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.04

Fleet Farm 4891 Maine Ave, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.