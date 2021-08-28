Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Rochester Saturday

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bfkVoi400

(ROCHESTER, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rochester area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2020 Commerce Dr Nw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.35
$--

Sinclair

205 6Th St Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Throndson Oil

2525 Schuster Ln Nw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.49
$3.10

Kwik Trip

4760 Commercial Dr Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.04

Fleet Farm

4891 Maine Ave, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
50
Followers
208
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Rochester, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Commerce Dr Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy