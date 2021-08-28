Here’s the cheapest gas in Rochester Saturday
(ROCHESTER, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rochester area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.
Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.49
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
