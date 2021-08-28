Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Panama City
(PANAMA CITY, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panama City area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 2630 E 11Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.22
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.76
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$3.23
$--
$--
|card
card$2.93
$3.25
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.17
$3.40
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
