Panama City, FL

Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Panama City

Panama City Digest
 7 days ago
(PANAMA CITY, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panama City area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 2630 E 11Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.22
$2.97

MP Food Mart

1401 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.47
$--

VP Racing Fuels

4105 Us-231, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.76
$2.99

VP Racing Fuels

3401 Us-98, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

4130 Cherry St, Parker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$3.23
$--
$--
card
card$2.93
$3.25
$--
$--

Murphy USA

731 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.17
$3.40
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

