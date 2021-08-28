Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Fe?

Posted by 
Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkVl3t00

(SANTA FE, NM) According to Santa Fe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 100 N Saint Francis Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Fe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.34
$--

Pueblo Latino Gas Station

2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.50
$3.15

Murphy Express

3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.31
$3.56
$3.17

Speedway

2829 Agua Fria S, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.63
$3.25

Speedway

4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$3.12

Allsup's

305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe, NM
90
Followers
192
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy