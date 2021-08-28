Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Fe?

(SANTA FE, NM) According to Santa Fe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 100 N Saint Francis Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Fe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Pueblo Latino Gas Station 2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.15

Murphy Express 3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.17

Speedway 2829 Agua Fria S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.63 $ 3.25

Speedway 4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.12

Allsup's 305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.