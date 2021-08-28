Toms River gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) According to Toms River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pasmel at 103 Atlantic City Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Exxon at 13 Nj-37 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pasmel 103 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.25

QuickChek 533 Atlantic Blvd , Beachwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.59 $ 3.31

Sunoco 544 Atlanic City Blvd, Beachwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.71 $ 3.85 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Speedway 125 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.31

Wawa 220 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ 3.31

Sinclair 670 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.