Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) According to Bethlehem gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.98 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Friendly Food Mart at 906 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Airport Garage at 3220 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.97.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Friendly Food Mart 906 3Rd St, Whitehall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 1224 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

SNK Fuels 1402 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Exxon 1518 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 1785 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Sam's Club 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.