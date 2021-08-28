This is the cheapest gas in Stamford right now
(STAMFORD, CT) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 953 Hope St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1129 E Putnam Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.55
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
