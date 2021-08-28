Cancel
Stamford, CT

This is the cheapest gas in Stamford right now

Stamford Updates
 7 days ago
(STAMFORD, CT) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 953 Hope St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1129 E Putnam Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

953 Hope St, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.27
$3.47
$--

CITGO

493 Glenbrook Rd , Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.53
$--

Gulf

1285 High Ridge Rd, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Shell

582 Newfield Ave, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29

Global

1199 High Ridge Rd, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.55
$3.35

CITGO

939 High Ridge Rd , Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stamford Updates

ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

