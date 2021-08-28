This is the cheapest gas in Stamford right now

(STAMFORD, CT) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 953 Hope St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1129 E Putnam Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 953 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

CITGO 493 Glenbrook Rd , Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.53 $ --

Gulf 1285 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 582 Newfield Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Global 1199 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

CITGO 939 High Ridge Rd , Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.