Lake Charles, LA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 7 days ago
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) According to Lake Charles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Conoco at 2700 Lake St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$2.95
$2.64

Smoker's Heaven

1028 Belden St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.85

Murphy USA

3425 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.89
$3.19
$--

Murphy USA

3441 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2510 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

RaceWay

1213 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

