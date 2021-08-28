Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lake Charles

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) According to Lake Charles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Conoco at 2700 Lake St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.64

Smoker's Heaven 1028 Belden St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 3425 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy USA 3441 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2510 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 1213 N Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.