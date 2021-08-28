Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(ABILENE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Abilene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1537 Ambler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 2117 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abilene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ 2.83 $ 2.88 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1434 E Overland Tr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.85

Alon 2101 W Stamford St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Alon 3749 W Lake Rd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Alon 241 E Stamford St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Alon 1657 Sh-351, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.