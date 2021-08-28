Cancel
Abilene, TX

Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago
(ABILENE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Abilene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1537 Ambler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 2117 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abilene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$2.83
$2.88
$2.79

Murphy USA

1434 E Overland Tr, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$2.79
$3.09
$2.85

Alon

2101 W Stamford St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$2.89

Alon

3749 W Lake Rd, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$2.89

Alon

241 E Stamford St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.90
$3.15
$--

Alon

1657 Sh-351, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene, TX
With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

