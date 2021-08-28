Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon
(ABILENE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Abilene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1537 Ambler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 2117 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Abilene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$2.83
$2.88
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$2.79
$3.09
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.90
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
