Billings gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BILLINGS, MT) According to Billings gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Holiday at 2620 6Th Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4420 King Ave E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.06

Costco 2290 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.06

Cenex 1046 N 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 105 Broadwater Ave, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.34

Cenex 236 Main St, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Exxon 450 Main St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.