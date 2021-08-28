Yakima gas at $3.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(YAKIMA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Yakima area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1001 N 16Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Yakima Ave. Quick Stop 702 W Yakima Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.55 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

ARCO 1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Costco 2310 Longfibre Rd, Union Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

ARCO 912 N 1St St, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 701 N 5Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.59 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.69

Liberty 1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.