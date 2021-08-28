Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Yakima gas at $3.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ4Kq_0bfkVZQ300

(YAKIMA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Yakima area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1001 N 16Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Yakima Ave. Quick Stop

702 W Yakima Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.99
$4.19
$3.59
card
card$3.55
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69

ARCO

1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.95
$4.15
$3.45
card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.55

Costco

2310 Longfibre Rd, Union Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.95
$--

ARCO

912 N 1St St, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

701 N 5Th Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.99
$4.59
$3.59
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$--
$3.69

Liberty

1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
107
Followers
208
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy