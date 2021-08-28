This is the cheapest gas in Bloomington right now

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 527 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3205 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

Murphy USA 3311 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Marathon 3324 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Kroger 3709 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.25

Speedway 3939 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 4001 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.