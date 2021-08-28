Joliet gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.50 per gallon

(JOLIET, IL) According to Joliet gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 6 Mcdonough St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 321 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.46 $ --

Pilot 40 E Laraway Rd, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.78 $ 4.10 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.75 $ 4.13 $ 3.45

Minit Mart 17100 W Laraway Rd, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.68 $ 4.08 $ 3.25

Murphy Express 16030 Farrell Rd, Lockport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.88 $ 3.35

Shell 16647 W 159Th St, Lockport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.65 $ 4.16 $ --

Advanced 1626 S State St, Lockport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.