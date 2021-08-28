Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

Conroe gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

Posted by 
Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKM9c_0bfkVVt900

(CONROE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Conroe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 2108 N Frazier was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 403 N Frazier St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.70.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

2108 N Frazier, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$3.03
$--

H-E-B

3875 W Davis St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.74
$3.10
$--

Exxon

2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.52
$2.82
$3.11
$2.75
card
card$2.56
$2.84
$3.11
$2.79

Sunoco

830 Wilson Rd, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.86
$3.16
$--

Valero

1101 N Sl-336 W, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$3.23
$2.79

Sam's Club

2000 Westview Blvd, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.91
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
108
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe, TX
Traffic
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy