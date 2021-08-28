Conroe gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

(CONROE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Conroe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 2108 N Frazier was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 403 N Frazier St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.70.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 2108 N Frazier, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

H-E-B 3875 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.74 $ 3.10 $ --

Exxon 2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ 2.82 $ 3.11 $ 2.75 card card $ 2.56 $ 2.84 $ 3.11 $ 2.79

Sunoco 830 Wilson Rd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ --

Valero 1101 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 2000 Westview Blvd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.91 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.