Save $0.75 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) According to Santa Barbara gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. Regular there was listed at $3.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Mobil at 402 W Mission St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.21.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Educated Car Wash 3735 State St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ 4.24 $ --

Summit 8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.35

Conserv Fuel 150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.15 $ 4.27 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 4.31 $ 4.19

Auto Fuels 1502 San Andres St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Fuel Depot 2299 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.37 $ --

Santa Barbara Gas & Propane 303 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.