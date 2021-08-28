Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Victorville

(VICTORVILLE, CA) According to Victorville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 16850 Stoddard Wells Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Victorville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 14555 Valley Center Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

High Desert Truck Stop 15655 Us-395, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Mojave Gas Mart 15322 Village Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Circle K 15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Berri Brothers 15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 3.99

Circle K 14511 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.