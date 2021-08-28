Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Victorville
(VICTORVILLE, CA) According to Victorville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 16850 Stoddard Wells Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Victorville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$4.29
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0