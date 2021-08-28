Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Victorville

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkVT7h00

(VICTORVILLE, CA) According to Victorville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 16850 Stoddard Wells Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Victorville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

14555 Valley Center Dr, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

High Desert Truck Stop

15655 Us-395, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$4.29
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.99

Mojave Gas Mart

15322 Village Dr, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09

Circle K

15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99

Berri Brothers

15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$3.99

Circle K

14511 Palmdale Rd, Victorville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
210
Followers
199
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy