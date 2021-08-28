Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Maria

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkVSEy00

(SANTA MARIA, CA) According to Santa Maria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1038 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Maria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.29
$4.09

Shell

1519 N Broadway, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.14
card
card$4.30
$4.50
$4.60
$4.32

Conserv Fuel

1027 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.25

ARCO

1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.15

Conserv Fuel

910 E Betteravia Rd, California
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$--
$4.45
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.49
$4.25

Gasco

815 W Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.16
$4.36
$4.46
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

