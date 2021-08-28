Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA) According to Santa Maria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1038 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Maria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Shell 1519 N Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.14 card card $ 4.30 $ 4.50 $ 4.60 $ 4.32

Conserv Fuel 1027 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.25

ARCO 1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.15

Conserv Fuel 910 E Betteravia Rd, California

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.49 $ 4.25

Gasco 815 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.16 $ 4.36 $ 4.46 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.