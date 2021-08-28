Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Maria
(SANTA MARIA, CA) According to Santa Maria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1038 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Maria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.47 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.14
|card
card$4.30
$4.50
$4.60
$4.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$--
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$--
$4.49
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.16
$4.36
$4.46
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
