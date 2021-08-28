Killeen gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KILLEEN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Killeen area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 552 W Veterans Memorial Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 552 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Sam's Club 600 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

AAFES Warrior Way, Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.86 $ 3.01 $ --

H-E-B 2511 Trimmier Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

AAFES 325 37Th St , Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.86 $ 2.92 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.