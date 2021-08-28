Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) According to Cedar Rapids gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at Williams Blvd Sw . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 2018Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cedar Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star Williams Blvd Sw , Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.98

Murphy USA 3030 Edgewood Rd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

Sam's Club 2605 Blairs Ferry Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Casey's 5555 Edgewood Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Phillips 66 5910 Dean Rd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleet Farm 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.