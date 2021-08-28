Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cedar Rapids
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) According to Cedar Rapids gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at Williams Blvd Sw . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 2018Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cedar Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.59
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0