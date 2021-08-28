Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Saginaw Saturday

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 7 days ago
(SAGINAW, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saginaw area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 4570 Dixie Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

4570 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.24

Admiral

5200 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$--

Speedway

5480 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$--

Sunoco

1944 E Genesee Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.14

Sam's Club

5656 Bay Rd, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.32
$--

Mobil

614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.67
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

