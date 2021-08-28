Here’s the cheapest gas in Saginaw Saturday

(SAGINAW, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saginaw area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 4570 Dixie Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 4570 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.24

Admiral 5200 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Speedway 5480 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Sunoco 1944 E Genesee Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.14

Sam's Club 5656 Bay Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Mobil 614 S Washington Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.