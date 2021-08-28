Here’s the cheapest gas in Odessa Saturday

(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Odessa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2000 E 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.26 at Love's Travel Stop at 1901 W Ih-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2000 E 8Th St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.43 $ 2.87

Alon 800 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Alon 2700 N Dixie Blvd , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1601 N County Rd W , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.94

Sam's Club 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Alon 2700 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.