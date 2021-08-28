Cancel
Newark, DE

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Newark

Newark Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bfkVKQO00

(NEWARK, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Riggins at 2650 Kirkwood Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.32 at Sunoco at 1551 New London Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Riggins

2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.47
$--

Costco

900 Center Blvd S, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.07
$--

Liberty

728 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.69
$--

Speedy Gas

1205 Capitol Trl, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Liberty

1005 Elk Mills Rd, Elkton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Carroll Motor Fuels

259 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

