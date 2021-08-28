Gas savings: The cheapest station in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Riggins at 2650 Kirkwood Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.32 at Sunoco at 1551 New London Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Riggins 2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Costco 900 Center Blvd S, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Liberty 728 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Speedy Gas 1205 Capitol Trl, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 1005 Elk Mills Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Carroll Motor Fuels 259 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.