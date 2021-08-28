Columbia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(COLUMBIA, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Break Time at 1000 Smiley Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 2102 Paris Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Break Time 1000 Smiley Ln, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.05

Phillips 66 6751 Us-40 W , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

ZX 126 S Providence, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ --

Phillips 66 500 N College Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 3120 W Broadway, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.