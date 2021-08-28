Columbia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon
(COLUMBIA, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Break Time at 1000 Smiley Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 2102 Paris Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.07
$3.32
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.02
$3.22
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
