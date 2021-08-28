Gas savings: The cheapest station in Melbourne
(MELBOURNE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Melbourne, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 3088 N Harbor City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1530 Fl-A1A, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.31
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
