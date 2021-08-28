Gas savings: The cheapest station in Melbourne

(MELBOURNE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Melbourne, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 3088 N Harbor City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1530 Fl-A1A, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 3088 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Texaco 1448 Fl-A1A, Satellite Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ --

BJ's 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

Murphy Express 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.98

Chevron 1904 S Patrick Dr, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.