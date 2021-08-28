Cancel
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Melbourne

Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago
(MELBOURNE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Melbourne, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 3088 N Harbor City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1530 Fl-A1A, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

3088 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.46
$2.99

Texaco

1448 Fl-A1A, Satellite Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.59
$--

BJ's

1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne, Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.19
$--

Sam's Club

4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.23
$--

Murphy Express

1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.31
$2.98

Chevron

1904 S Patrick Dr, Indian Harbour Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Melbourne News Watch

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

