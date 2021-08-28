Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Here’s the cheapest gas in Yuma Saturday

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 7 days ago
(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

1349 S 4Th Ave , Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.23
$3.43
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$--

ARCO

950 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.23
$3.43
$2.93
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99

Sellers Petroleum Products Inc

821 S Pacific Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.48
$3.16

Sam's Club

1462 S Pacific Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.48
$--

Baron Fuel

2315 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.26
$3.46
$2.94
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.51
$2.99

Fry's

2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.62
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

