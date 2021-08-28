Here’s the cheapest gas in Yuma Saturday
(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.
ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.23
$3.43
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.23
$3.43
$2.93
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.48
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.26
$3.46
$2.94
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.51
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.62
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0