Here’s the cheapest gas in Yuma Saturday

(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2931 E Gila Ridge Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 1349 S 4Th Ave , Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

ARCO 950 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 2.93 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Sellers Petroleum Products Inc 821 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.16

Sam's Club 1462 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

Baron Fuel 2315 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 2.94 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

Fry's 2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.62 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.