Springfield, IL

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Springfield

Posted by 
Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bfkVF0l00

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at BP at 1201 N 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

2300 White Oaks Dr, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.38
$--

Circle K

1940 S Macarthur Blvd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Hy-Vee

2115 Macarthur Blvd St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.79
$4.09
$3.33

Express Mart

1151 N Macarthur Blvd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$--
$--

Qik-n-EZ

1230 Toronto Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.86
$3.19

Circle K

1201 Toronto Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

