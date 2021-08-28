Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at BP at 1201 N 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2300 White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Circle K 1940 S Macarthur Blvd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Hy-Vee 2115 Macarthur Blvd St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.33

Express Mart 1151 N Macarthur Blvd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Qik-n-EZ 1230 Toronto Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.86 $ 3.19

Circle K 1201 Toronto Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.