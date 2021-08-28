Cancel
Visalia, CA

Visalia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 7 days ago
(VISALIA, CA) According to Visalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1330 N Plaza Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.30.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Prince Food & Gas

133 W Walnut Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.94
$--
$--

Four Seasons Market

443 N Giddings St, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$4.19
$--

Sinclair

1456 N Farmersville Blvd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Fastrip

101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$4.05
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.15

Yutzy LLC Gasoline

138 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$--

ZQT

146 N Farmersville Rd, Farmersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.81
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

