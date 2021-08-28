Visalia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VISALIA, CA) According to Visalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1330 N Plaza Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.30.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Prince Food & Gas 133 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ -- $ --

Four Seasons Market 443 N Giddings St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Sinclair 1456 N Farmersville Blvd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrip 101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.15

Yutzy LLC Gasoline 138 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

ZQT 146 N Farmersville Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.