Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Tyler, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1717 E Gentry Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.45 at Valero at 2211 W Sw Sl-323, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 1717 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.69

Sam's Club 2025 S Sw Sl-323 , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 2.96 $ 2.57

Murphy USA 187 W South Town Dr, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.57

Brookshire's 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 2.57

Walmart 428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 2.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.