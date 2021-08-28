Cancel
Tyler, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tyler

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azlkS_0bfkVDFJ00

(TYLER, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Tyler, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1717 E Gentry Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.45 at Valero at 2211 W Sw Sl-323, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

1717 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.99
$3.39
$2.69

Sam's Club

2025 S Sw Sl-323 , Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.92
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.81
$2.96
$2.57

Murphy USA

187 W South Town Dr, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.94
$3.19
$2.57

Brookshire's

6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.96
$3.16
$2.57

Walmart

428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.17
$2.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

