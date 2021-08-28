Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Springfield

Posted by 
Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkVCMa00

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) According to Springfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 289 Carew St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 562 Westfield Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

289 Carew St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.25
$--
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.31
$--

Racing Mart

612 Carew St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.15
$--

Irving

11 Tapley , Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.25
$--

Costco

125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.03
$--

Racing Mart

475 St James Ave, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.29
$2.93

BJ's

650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Springfield Times

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
100
Followers
214
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ma#Citgo#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy