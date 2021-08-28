Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) According to Springfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 289 Carew St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 562 Westfield Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 289 Carew St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.31 $ --

Racing Mart 612 Carew St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ --

Irving 11 Tapley , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ --

Costco 125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

Racing Mart 475 St James Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

BJ's 650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.