Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Springfield
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) According to Springfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 289 Carew St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 562 Westfield Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
