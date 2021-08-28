This is the cheapest gas in Beaumont right now

(BEAUMONT, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Beaumont area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1585 Calder Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaumont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1615 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

H-E-B 3025 N Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4115 N Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.72

Kroger 3845 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ --

RaceWay 4205 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.