Las Cruces, NM

Here’s the cheapest gas in Las Cruces Saturday

Las Cruces News Beat
 7 days ago
(LAS CRUCES, NM) According to Las Cruces gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1260 El Paseo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Speedway at 1685 E University Ave , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

1260 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.03
$--

Lohman Foodmart

926 E Lohman Ave , Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.93
$3.22
$2.97

Murphy Express

1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.39
$3.26

Pic Quik

825 Avenida De Mesilla, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

