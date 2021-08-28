Here’s the cheapest gas in Las Cruces Saturday

(LAS CRUCES, NM) According to Las Cruces gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1260 El Paseo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Speedway at 1685 E University Ave , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 1260 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

Lohman Foodmart 926 E Lohman Ave , Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 2.97

Murphy Express 1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.26

Pic Quik 825 Avenida De Mesilla, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.