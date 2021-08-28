Cancel
South Bend, IN

South Bend gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 7 days ago
(SOUTH BEND, IN) Gas prices vary across in the South Bend area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 502 S Michigan St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.1 at Martin's Super Market at 2081 South Bend Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

502 S Michigan St, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.14

Phillips 66

702 Lincolnway E, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Costco

625 E University Dr, Granger
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Admiral

52384 In-933 N, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

23487 In-23, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$--

Marathon

2130 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.48
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

