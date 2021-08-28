Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mckinney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1670 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.97 $ 2.66

Costco 3650 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

QuikTrip 1750 Wilmeth Rd, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.74

Buc-ee's 1550 Central Expy, Melissa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.72

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.69

RaceTrac 5588 S Lake Forest Dr, Mc Kinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.