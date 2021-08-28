Cancel
Mckinney, TX

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mckinney

Mckinney Bulletin
 7 days ago
(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mckinney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1670 W University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.97
$2.66

Costco

3650 W University Dr, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.97
$--

QuikTrip

1750 Wilmeth Rd, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.19
$2.74

Buc-ee's

1550 Central Expy, Melissa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.72

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.69

RaceTrac

5588 S Lake Forest Dr, Mc Kinney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.94
$3.19
$2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mckinney Bulletin

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

