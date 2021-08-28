Here’s the cheapest gas in Waco Saturday
(WACO, TX) According to Waco gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 901 S Fifth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 3601 Marlin Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$3.04
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.08
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.94
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
