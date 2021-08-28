Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Waco Saturday

Posted by 
Waco Today
Waco Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkV69T00

(WACO, TX) According to Waco gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 901 S Fifth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 3601 Marlin Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

901 S Fifth St, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$3.04
$3.44
$--

H-E-B

3801 N 19Th St, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

1301 Wooded Acres Dr, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.08
$--

H-E-B

801 N Ih-35, Bellmead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.08
$2.71

H-E-B

9100 Woodway Dr, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.94
$3.08
$--

Murphy USA

1519 Ih-35 N, Bellmead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
137
Followers
210
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy