Here’s the cheapest gas in Waco Saturday

(WACO, TX) According to Waco gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 901 S Fifth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 3601 Marlin Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 901 S Fifth St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

H-E-B 3801 N 19Th St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1301 Wooded Acres Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ --

H-E-B 801 N Ih-35, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 2.71

H-E-B 9100 Woodway Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.94 $ 3.08 $ --

Murphy USA 1519 Ih-35 N, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.