Pueblo gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PUEBLO, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Pueblo, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 1002 Bonforte Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

MAKS 2535 Lake Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 412 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ 4.08 $ --

M & M Foods 1004 W 29Th St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.98 $ 4.39 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ 3.63

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Alta Convenience 300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.