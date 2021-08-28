Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkV5Gk00

(PUEBLO, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Pueblo, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 1002 Bonforte Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

MAKS

2535 Lake Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

412 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$--
$4.08
$--

M & M Foods

1004 W 29Th St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.98
$4.39
$--

Love's Travel Stop

6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.60
$3.95
$4.25
$3.58
card
card$3.59
$3.94
$4.24
$3.63

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.45

Alta Convenience

300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.97
$4.27
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

