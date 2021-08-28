Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Clarksville?

Posted by 
Clarksville Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQvKh_0bfkV4O100

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Clarksville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

216 Dover Rd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.75
$3.09
$2.78

Exxon

265 Dover Rd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

1599 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

201 Cunningham Ln, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1680B Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.16
$--
card
card$2.69
$2.75
$3.19
$--

Dodge's Store

1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$2.85
$3.15
$2.73
card
card$2.75
$2.87
$3.17
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
171
Followers
206
Post
15K+
Views
With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

