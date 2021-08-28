Where's the cheapest gas in Clarksville?

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Clarksville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 216 Dover Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 216 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 2.78

Exxon 265 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 1599 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 201 Cunningham Ln, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1680B Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.16 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ --

Dodge's Store 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 2.73 card card $ 2.75 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.