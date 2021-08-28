Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Lafayette Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSKAl_0bfkV3VI00

(LAFAYETTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lafayette area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--

Costco

201 Meadow Farm Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$2.84
$2.79

Circle K

4400 Johnston St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.73
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Murphy USA

2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Super 1 Foods

200 Destination Pointe Ln, Scott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

