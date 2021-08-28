Lafayette gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAFAYETTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lafayette area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 201 Meadow Farm Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.84 $ 2.79

Circle K 4400 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.73 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Murphy USA 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Super 1 Foods 200 Destination Pointe Ln, Scott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.