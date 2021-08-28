Fredericksburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) According to Fredericksburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fredericksburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.51
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.62
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
