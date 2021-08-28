Fredericksburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) According to Fredericksburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fredericksburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 3303 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Costco 3102 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Murphy Express 450 Kings Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.07

Walmart 1800 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 5409 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Sheetz 10 Washington Square Plaza, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.