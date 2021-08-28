Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ann Arbor
(ANN ARBOR, MI) According to Ann Arbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 402 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ann Arbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.65
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.75
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.13
|card
card$3.09
$3.52
$3.85
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.23
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
