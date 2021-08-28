Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) According to Ann Arbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 402 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ann Arbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

BP 3031 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.65 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.75 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 771 Airport Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Circle K 5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.52 $ 3.85 $ 3.13

CITGO 2955 Packard St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3891 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.