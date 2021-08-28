Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ann Arbor

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfPwC_0bfkV0r700

(ANN ARBOR, MI) According to Ann Arbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 5450 Carpenter Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 402 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ann Arbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.54
$--

BP

3031 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.65
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.75
$4.19
$--

Costco

771 Airport Blvd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$--

Circle K

5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.13
card
card$3.09
$3.52
$3.85
$3.13

CITGO

2955 Packard St, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3891 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.23
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Ann Arbor News Watch

ABOUT

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

