Murfreesboro, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Murfreesboro?

Murfreesboro Bulletin
 7 days ago
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 3229 Lascassas Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

125 John R Rice Blvd , Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$2.84
$--

Dodge's Store

510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$2.95
$3.25
$2.92
card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.27
$2.97

Shell

235 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.69
$3.14
$--
$2.99

Kwik Sak

1630 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

76

1607 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Exxon

1509 Joe B Jackson Pkwy, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Murfreesboro Bulletin

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

