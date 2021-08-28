Where's the cheapest gas in Murfreesboro?
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 3229 Lascassas Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$2.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$2.95
$3.25
$2.92
|card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.27
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$3.14
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
