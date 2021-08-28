Where's the cheapest gas in Murfreesboro?

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 3229 Lascassas Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 125 John R Rice Blvd , Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 2.84 $ --

Dodge's Store 510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.97

Shell 235 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.99

Kwik Sak 1630 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

76 1607 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Exxon 1509 Joe B Jackson Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.