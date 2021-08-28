Schenectady gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon

(SCHENECTADY, NY) According to Schenectady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ma's at 4449 Western Tpk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Schenectady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 127 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.07

Runway Express 1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Mobil 1120 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.51 $ 3.25

Alltown Fresh 1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Sunoco 717 Nott St, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Mobil 1210 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.76 $ 4.05 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.86 $ 4.15 $ 3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.