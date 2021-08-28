Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 7 days ago
(SCHENECTADY, NY) According to Schenectady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ma's at 4449 Western Tpk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Schenectady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

127 Erie Blvd, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.05
$--
$3.07
card
card$3.01
$3.10
$--
$3.07

Runway Express

1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.24
$3.34
$3.04
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09

Mobil

1120 Erie Blvd, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.45
$3.19
card
card$3.04
$3.35
$3.51
$3.25

Alltown Fresh

1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.13

Sunoco

717 Nott St, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$--
$--
card
card$3.03
$3.39
$--
$--

Mobil

1210 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.76
$4.05
$3.25
card
card$3.15
$3.86
$4.15
$3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

