Schenectady gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon
(SCHENECTADY, NY) According to Schenectady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ma's at 4449 Western Tpk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Schenectady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.05
$--
$3.07
|card
card$3.01
$3.10
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.24
$3.34
$3.04
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.45
$3.19
|card
card$3.04
$3.35
$3.51
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$--
$--
|card
card$3.03
$3.39
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.76
$4.05
$3.25
|card
card$3.15
$3.86
$4.15
$3.30
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0