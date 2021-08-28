Sioux Falls gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Sioux Falls, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.54
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
