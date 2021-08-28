Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyPpd_0bfkUxW000

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Sioux Falls, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.16
$--

Sam's Club

3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.18
$--

Shell

1200 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.39
$--

Casey's

1901 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Kum & Go

1400 N Cliff Ave , Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

2217 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.54
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls, SD
70
Followers
207
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Falls Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy