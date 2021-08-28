Sioux Falls gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Sioux Falls, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Sam's Club 3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Shell 1200 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Casey's 1901 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 1400 N Cliff Ave , Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2217 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.