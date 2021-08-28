This is the cheapest gas in Kalamazoo right now

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Kalamazoo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5100 Century Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5100 Century Ave, Oshtemo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Sam's Club 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.99

Circle K 4914 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 3.36 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.12

CITGO 7125 S Sprinkle Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.23

CITGO 4710 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Circle K 4117 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.