Kalamazoo, MI

This is the cheapest gas in Kalamazoo right now

Posted by 
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjaG7_0bfkUwdH00

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Kalamazoo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5100 Century Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

5100 Century Ave, Oshtemo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.14
$--

Sam's Club

7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.11
$2.99

Circle K

4914 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.19
$3.36
$3.06
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.50
$3.12

CITGO

7125 S Sprinkle Rd, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.22
$3.52
$3.23

CITGO

4710 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Circle K

4117 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.24
$3.59
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

