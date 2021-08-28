Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Roanoke Saturday

Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 7 days ago
(ROANOKE, VA) According to Roanoke gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

2116 Hardy Rd, Vinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.62
$3.11
$3.56
$2.99
card
card$2.69
$3.18
$3.63
$3.06

Murphy USA

4530 Challenger Ave Ne, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.87
$3.17
$2.94

D & G Mart

1219 Jamison Ave Se, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.15
$3.35
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$2.91

Kroger

3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.90
$3.20
$2.94

BP

1339 Hardy Rd, Vinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

