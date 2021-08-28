Here’s the cheapest gas in Roanoke Saturday

(ROANOKE, VA) According to Roanoke gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 2116 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 3.11 $ 3.56 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.18 $ 3.63 $ 3.06

Murphy USA 4530 Challenger Ave Ne, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.94

D & G Mart 1219 Jamison Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.91

Kroger 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.94

BP 1339 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.