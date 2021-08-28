5 Maximalist Fall Trends That Tap Into Summer’s Playful Vibe

The weather these days veer back and forth between hot and humid to rainy and cool. It’s not sweater weather just yet, but the days of wearing sundresses are coming to an end. Hence, you have entered the confusing period of time in fashion known as transitional dressing. It can be tough to figure out what to wear, but there is one celebrity in New York City who seemingly has it all figured out: Zoë Kravitz. This is because the star starts with a simple piece. Kravitz’s cropped rib tank from Eterne is the latest addition to her growing collection of tank tops, her secret style hack to layering. Her casual tanks match with every type of bottom and accessories — plus, they can be worn alone in the summer or with a light flannel or cardigan come fall.