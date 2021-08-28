Save $0.48 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flint
(FLINT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Flint, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 5272 Genesee Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 1960 W Atherton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flint area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.13
$3.43
$3.09
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.26
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0