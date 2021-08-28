Cancel
Flint, MI

Save $0.48 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flint

Posted by 
Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdHBP_0bfkUqKv00

(FLINT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Flint, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 5272 Genesee Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 1960 W Atherton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flint area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

5272 Genesee Rd, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$3.13
$3.43
$3.09
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.09

Marathon

5015 Richfield Rd, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.47
$--

Mobil

3841 S Saginaw St, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Admiral

3802 Davison Rd, Flint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Marathon

4012 Davison Rd, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.26
$3.29

Speedway

1001 Center Rd, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

