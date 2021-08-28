Save $0.48 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flint

(FLINT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Flint, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 5272 Genesee Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 1960 W Atherton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flint area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 5272 Genesee Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Marathon 5015 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.47 $ --

Mobil 3841 S Saginaw St, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Admiral 3802 Davison Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Marathon 4012 Davison Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.29

Speedway 1001 Center Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.